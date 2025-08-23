Plaque unveiled at London prison where Roger Casement was executed

CAMPAIGN: The Roger Casement Commemoration and Re-Interment Association outside Pentonville Prison in London

THE Roger Casement Commemoration and Re-Interment Association have unveiled a plaque to Casement at the London prison where he executed.

During World War I, the former British diplomat made efforts to gain German military aid for the 1916 Easter Rising but was arrested, convicted and executed for high treason. He was hanged in Pentonville Prison in London on August 3, 1916.

On August 3, members of the association alongside Friends or Roger Casement travelled to Pentonville Prison in London to unveil a plaque on the main prison wall dedicated to Roger Casement.

Chairman Alan Daly welcomed those in attendance and after a short lament he introduced Helen Rivron who spoke passionately about Casement, and ended with endorsing the ongoing campaign to fulfil his last written request to be laid to rest at Murlough Bay Co Antrim.

Frank Glynn then spoke briefly in relation to Casement from being orphaned at an early age to his execution.

Pat Renolds, originally from Co Longford, addressed the gathering before Roibeard Mac Sia from Belfast said a few words, ending with "now that we see the Irish Language returning to the Glens of Antrim, wouldn't it be fitting to have Roger Casement also return."

The group also held their annual commemoration at Casement Park on Thursday, July 31.