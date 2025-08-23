Green Flag Award for 23 Belfast parks and local open spaces

GREEN Flag awards have been handed to 23 parks and open spaces across Belfast.

The prestigious Green Flags are an internationally recognised mark of excellence for well-managed green spaces.

Belfast’s winners include iconic destinations such as Botanic Gardens, Waterworks, Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park, Cavehill Country Park and Ormeau Park, as well as community favourites like Falls Park, Drumglass Park, Grove Par, Half Moon Lake and Springfield Dam.

Botanic Gardens was also recognised with a Heritage Award for excellence in the care of its historic features.

Waterworks in North Belfast

The Green Flag Award scheme celebrates the vital social and environmental value that parks bring to our communities, from boosting health and wellbeing to protecting biodiversity. The awards are an important reminder that Belfast’s green spaces are free, open and accessible to everyone all year round.

Councillor Ruth Brooks, Chair of People and Communities Committee, said: "We’re incredibly proud that so many of our parks and open spaces have been recognised with Green Flag status this year.

"This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, volunteers and community partners who care for these spaces and keep them welcoming for everyone.

"Belfast’s parks are not just beautiful places, they are vital for health, wellbeing, biodiversity and community connection. These awards show that we’re delivering world-class green spaces for our residents and visitors."

Belfast City Council’s 2025 Green Flag Award winners are: