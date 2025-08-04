'Next time, we’re booking Daniel O’Donnell' say Balmoral Hotel after Nathan Carter confusion

Nathan Carter with staff from the Balmoral Hotel before his Féile gig on Saturday Cliodhna Rogan

A ROW has broken out between country music star Nathan Carter and the Balmoral Hotel over a pre-Féile concert event on Saturday.

A meet and greet event had been advertised to take place at the Balmoral Hotel on the Blacks Roadon Saturday afternoon. It was advertised as a “Nathan Carter Meet and Greet Pre-party” ahead of his gig in the Falls Park on Saturday night.

The event was advertised to take place from 4-8pm and a shuttle bus was provided by the hotel to take fans straight to the concert at 8pm.

However, Nathan didn't arrive until shortly before 10pm where he posed for a few photos before heading to the Falls Park where he came on stage at around 10.30pm.

Nathan Carter took to social media claiming he was never booked by the Balmoral Hotel for the event.

“Regarding the meet and greet which was advertised by the Balmoral Hotel yesterday with myself – it was something I was never booked for and apologies to those who turned up,” he said.

“When I got to Belfast I headed straight over and met a few people at the hotel, but I missed an awful lot of people who had been there so apologies for that, but it was something I was never officially booked for and it was advertised.

“I hope you all had a good time at the Féile.”

In response, the Balmoral Hotel said: "Maybe, just maybe, his teams should start talking to each other, because from where we’re standing, this was very much booked and we planned every last detail around it.

"We’re not in the business of drama, but we are in the business of hospitality and we’re proud of the effort our team put in to make something special (and free) for our community.

"To our guests: thank you. To our team: legends. To Nathan: next time, we’re booking Daniel O’Donnell!"