Tullymore women raise £3,000 for Medical Aid for Palestine

SUPPORT: The group of women from the UTOPIA Project at Tullymore Community Centre

A GPOUP of women from Tullymore Community Centre have raised almost £3,000 for Medical Aid for Palestine.

The UTOPIA Project is based at Tullymore Community Centre and is for people over 60 years, who may be isolated, stuck in a rut or just want to enjoy activities with people of the same age. The group came together and held a fundraising day in Andersonstown Social Club (PD) last Friday.

Michael George, from Tullymore Community Centre, said: "The women came up with the idea themselves. We are absolutely delighted to support them with the day of fundraising.

"The plight of the Palestinians is something we need to keep everybody's attention on.

"They have managed to raise close to £3,000 which is fantastic for a local effort. The fact it was a voluntary initiative. Thanks to everyone. It was a great day had by all."