FÉILE 25: Monday at the Féile – a day of big talks and debates

WE are now into the second week of Féile an Phobail 2025 and the week begins with a busy Monday with some big talks, tours and debates set to take place.

Here are some of the main highlights of the day:

11am (St Mary's University College) – Lost Gaels: Over 150 men, women and children, who had close links with the GAA, lost their lives in the conflict. In his book Peadar Thompson provides a comprehensive account of the lives of ninety-two of those who died from the memories of their families and friends. It is the first time the story of this colossal loss of life has been documented.

1pm (St Mary's University College) - A President For All? Over a decade on from the Constitutional Convention recommending extending Presidential voting rights to Irish citizens outside of the state, no such right has been extended. Despite several further commitments by the Irish Government, nothing has changed. Why? Join the Ireland's Future panel as they explore the reasons behind the delay and whether there has been a deliberate denial of these rights.

1pm (St Mary's University College) – Jim O’Hagan’s latest publication, Strawberry Hill and Afterwards, explores the history of the old Trench House (St Joseph’s College) in Andersonstown, as well as St Mary’s University College Belfast and Strawberry Hill College (St Mary’s) in London, where students were sent between 1922 and 1939.

3pm (St Mary's University College) – Let's Talk Politics: Leading political commentators David McCann, Irish News columnist and commentator; Tim Cairns, former Head of Policy and Special Adviser to the DUP; Megan Fearon, former Sinn Féin MLA and Junior Minister; and Sarah Creighton, columnist and commentator, will discuss the political issues of the day.

5pm (St Mary's University College) – Gerry Adams v BBC: Following his legal victory, Gerry Adams said he’d taken the case to put manners on the BBC. The director of the BBC in Belfast said the impact of losing the case would "hinder freedom of expression.” Is the British Broadcasting Corporation unable to learn lessons and out of step with its license payers? Discussion with Trevor Birney, Robin Livingstone and Allison Morris.

7pm (James Connolly Visitor Centre) – Memories of Others Belfast Premiere: A short documentary film uncovering Japanese photographer Akihiko Okamura’s extraordinary work in Ireland during the conflict, and the artistic and emotional impact of its recent rediscovery. Many of the photographs included in the film were taken in Belfast in the late 1960s and early 1970s. This screening will be a moving and meaningful homecoming. This film was made in collaboration with Photo Museum Ireland, Dublin, and the Akihiko Okamura Archive, Tokyo.

For a full list of events, check out the Féile programme here.