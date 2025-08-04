FÉILE 25: Lenadoon set to celebrate four-day local Féile

FOUR DAY FESTIVAL: Children from Glen Community Complex in Lenadoon getting ready for Lenadoon Féile

A FOUR-day Féile an Phobail festival has been organised for the Lenadoon residents next week running from Monday, August 4 to Thursday, August 7.

It includes tours, talks, health events and a comedy night.

Monday August 4

Bilingual Tour of City Cemetery with Sean Fennell

11am: Meet at gates of City Cemetery.

Free Family Fun Day in Lenadoon Community Park

1-4pm. Bouncy Castles, Children’s Playbus, Face Painting, Games, Stalls

Tuesday August 5

Senior Tea Dance

2-4pm in Glen Community Centre

Talk: Revolutionary Belfast Pogroms, Partition and Civil War, A Family Perspective

by Séamus O Tuama and Fergal Mac Bhloscaidh

7pm in Naomh Pol GAC

Wednesday August 6

Political Historical Tour of Lenadoon

Meet at Lenadoon Shops at 2pm

Comedy and Quiz Night in Donegal Celtic

7pm- with Tommy McCarthy and Bronagh Diamond. £5 Admission

Thursday August 7

Women’s Health Information Morning in Glen Community Complex

10am-1pm: Organised by Lenadoon Women’s Group

Health Information and Eco Morning Event

Health, ECO and Cultural Morning at Half Moon Lake from 10.30am to 1pm. There will be a host of health practitioners and service providers in attendance to

encourage your participation and to signpost you to further services and support.

For more Information contact Paddy on 02890 615 319

Talk: 'The Facts and Figures of the Belfast Pogroms of the 1920’s'

7.30pm in Padraig Sarseil CLG by local historian Jimmy McDermott