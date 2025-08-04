A FOUR-day Féile an Phobail festival has been organised for the Lenadoon residents next week running from Monday, August 4 to Thursday, August 7.
It includes tours, talks, health events and a comedy night.
Monday August 4
Bilingual Tour of City Cemetery with Sean Fennell
11am: Meet at gates of City Cemetery.
Free Family Fun Day in Lenadoon Community Park
1-4pm. Bouncy Castles, Children’s Playbus, Face Painting, Games, Stalls
Tuesday August 5
Senior Tea Dance
2-4pm in Glen Community Centre
Talk: Revolutionary Belfast Pogroms, Partition and Civil War, A Family Perspective
by Séamus O Tuama and Fergal Mac Bhloscaidh
7pm in Naomh Pol GAC
Wednesday August 6
Political Historical Tour of Lenadoon
Meet at Lenadoon Shops at 2pm
Comedy and Quiz Night in Donegal Celtic
7pm- with Tommy McCarthy and Bronagh Diamond. £5 Admission
Thursday August 7
Women’s Health Information Morning in Glen Community Complex
10am-1pm: Organised by Lenadoon Women’s Group
Health Information and Eco Morning Event
Health, ECO and Cultural Morning at Half Moon Lake from 10.30am to 1pm. There will be a host of health practitioners and service providers in attendance to
encourage your participation and to signpost you to further services and support.
For more Information contact Paddy on 02890 615 319
Talk: 'The Facts and Figures of the Belfast Pogroms of the 1920’s'
7.30pm in Padraig Sarseil CLG by local historian Jimmy McDermott