WATCH: Book of Condolence opens at Kennedy Centre for Eugene Thompson as RFJ Remembering Quilt goes on display

A BOOK of Condolence has been opened at the Kennedy Centre in memory of Eugene Thompson, brother of Paul 'Topper' Thompson.

Eugene, who passed away last week, led his family's fight for truth and justice regarding the circumstances surrounding the murder of his brother Paul in Springfield Park in April 1994.

The family always suspected collusion in the killing as the RUC had been alerted earlier in the day to a breach in the 'peace wall'. A loyalist gunman fired through a hole which had been cut into an interface security fence, hitting Paul as he sat in the passenger's seat of a taxi.

The Book of Condolence was opened on Monday beside the striking Relatives for Justice Remembering Quilt, which is on display at the Kennedy Centre this week as part of Féile an Phobail.

The quilt now contains 539 squares, each dedicated to a loved one who was killed during the conflict, including Paul 'Topper' Thompson. First launched 25 years ago the quilt is a powerful symbol of remembrance of lives tragically cut short.

Mark Thompson from Relatives for Justice said: "Eugene fought for justice for his brother Paul for many years. He took his case to the Supreme Court, won every verdict in Belfast and recently received a letter of apology from the PSNI for the collusion in the case.

"The Book of Condolence has been opened, just under the square dedicated to his brother Paul, which was hand stitched by their mummy Margaret 25 years ago.

"It is an opportunity for the community to remember Eugene and express our appreciation for what he did not only for his own family but for others. He always said his fight for justice was not just for Paul but for every victim."

Signing the Book of Condolences West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said: "The quilt is a very powerful thing. Thousands of people will see it this week in the Kennedy Centre and no doubt recognise many of the 500 people who lost their lives.

"I was very sad to learn of Eugene's death last week. He campaigned tirelessly for his brother. I had the privilege to be in the Supreme Court in London with RFJ and the legal team. Eugene never gave up on his campaign for truth and justice and that has to be admired."

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey views the RFJ Remembering Quilt which is on view at the Kennedy Centre this week

Tommy Holland and Ciarán Cahill from Springhill Community House were in attendance at the Kennedy Centre this morning.

"Our community and indeed all who champion truth and justice, mourn the passing of Eugene Thompson, a man whose quiet determination, dignity and remarkable resilience illuminate a three decades long fight for his brother's truth," said Tommy.

"Eugene was the personification of the principle, that ordinary people can prevail, they can challenge powerful institutions and they can effect meaningful change.

"His steadfast resolve, born not of a desire for retribution but an unshakeable commitment to truth, justice and accountability has chipped away at the edifice of official secrecy and national security.

"Even in his final days, Eugene's spirit remained undimmed and his focus unwavering. During our last visit, he was still organising, his thoughts turning to one last gathering in Springfield Park. He wished to express his profound gratitude to the community for their unwavering support throughout his long and difficult journey. Though he didn't get that final opportunity, we gathered again in his memory on the day of his funeral in thanks and gratitude to him. The impact of his relentless pursuit of justice speaks volumes, a testament to the profound connection he forged with those who stood by him."

Ciarán added: "Eugene will be deeply missed. His absence will leave a void, but his legacy is one of profound hope and unwavering certainty: The truth will out. His tireless efforts have laid bare the machinations of power and ensured that the British government will ultimately be held accountable for their complicity in Topper's murder.

"Eugene’s life is a powerful demonstration that even in the face of overwhelming odds, the pursuit of truth, fuelled by an individual's quiet strength, can pierce the darkest veils of deception.

"Eugene has inspired countless others to never give up, to stand up for your rights and to fight the good fight to the end, just as he did."