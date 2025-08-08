Tom Hartley prepares for final walking tour of Belfast City Cemetery

HISTORIAN Tom Hartley says his life has been enriched by the history of the City Cemetery as he prepares for his final tour this weekend as part of Féile an Phobail.

After more than a quarter of a century, the West Belfast man will hang up his walking shoes for the final time on Saturday.

The former Belfast Lord Mayor is the leading authority on the cemeteries of Belfast and for over 25 years he has researched and written the story of the city and its people by exploring the rich history of these landmark burial grounds and the extraordinary men and women who rest there.

Tom, who has also written a number of books on cemeteries, including two on the City Cemetery, says he has got so much from the tours over the years.

"The aches and pains of the world are catching up on me but also I have been doing it for many years now and I feel it's time to hand over to someone new," explained Tom.

"I want them to continue my knowledge but also continue the research that there is plenty of scope for in this cemetery.

"I got so much from this cemetery. I mean this cemetery really gives me an insight into the history of the Belfast Protestant community and gives me a sense of the depth of our history.

"On the Falls Road here, there's half a million people buried between here and Milltown Cemetery and that provides a very deep resource of the 19th and 20th century history of Belfast and combined it's a very dynamic history.

"The knowledge that one finds in a graveyard from the lives of people is something else. It gets you to think about life and how those that went before us dealt with life.

"I think it also imposes its own wisdom in that you see the lives of great people, humble people, poor people and how each of them managed to get through it.

"I always say that cemeteries are for the living. I have always tried to pass on the complexity of who we are and that history does not run parallel.

Tom admits he will feel a sense of sadness on Saturday but will have fond memories of the City Cemetery and its history.

"The tours are rooted in Féile and always have been. I have had the privilege of meeting some really good people who have a like interest in the history which is to be found in these burial grounds," he added.

"On Saturday, I hope to be my brilliant, sophisticated, laid back, easy going self. There will be a sadness for me but the enrichment that I have got out of this cemetery has been much more.

"I hope that this cemetery will continue to offer insights to who we are and be a source of inspiration for people in how they look at the history of this city."

