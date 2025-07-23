Unionists were against homes being built for Catholics in Poleglass: Those behind racist graffiti need a history lesson

A WEST Belfast MLA says those behind racist graffiti in Poleglass need a history lesson.

'White Irish Only' has been daubed on a wall in the Glenwood area. Danny Baker said it would be removed on Wednesday. It follows a number of similar incidents of racist graffiti in the Poleglass and Twinbrook areas.

"When Poleglass was being built, Unionists and Loyalists marched in protest. They didn't want Catholics having homes," he said. "Those behind this graffiti in Poleglass and Twinbrook need a history lesson.

"Our community suffered intimidation and discrimination. This is clearly a tiny minority and I won't let them intimidate families making this place their home.

"I can be no clearer. We aren’t going to stand for a coward with a paintbrush spreading hate. This will be removed today. If anyone has any concerns please contact me."

Sinn Féin councillor Caoimhín McCann added: "This is clearly a tiny minority. Condemnations can and will be repeated – but this needs to change.

"The PSNI need to get in top of this immediately. This vitriol is being used to try intimidate families in our community. I can be no clearer – we aren’t going to stand for a coward with a paintbrush spreading hate."