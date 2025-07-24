Security alert ongoing on Crumlin Road

POLICE are currently in attendance at a security alert on the Crumlin Road in North Belfast.

Cordons are in place from the junction of Tennent Street to the Oldpark Road.

The PSNI has asked members of the public and road users to avoid the area and a further update will be provided in due course.

Sinn Féin councillor Ryan Murphy said: "The security alert is causing disruption to residents and businesses.

“I want to condemn those responsible for this incident.

“Police are at the scene and I would encourage people to avoid the area while it continues.

“Woodvale Community Centre is open for anyone who may need it."