St Luke's Friday night football initiative a huge success

KICK-OFF: The first session last Friday evening was a huge success

St Luke's FC in Twinbrook have launched a four-week football programme aimed at getting more young people using the pitch safely and providing safe activities on a Friday evening.

It comes after a range of anti social behaviour issues around the pitch over the last number of months.

The programme funded by Belfast City Council kicked off with great numbers last Friday evening.

In conjunction with Belfast City Council, Brook Leisure Centre, Councillor Séanna Walsh and Next Gen coaching academy, St Luke’s delivered the first week of fun-free football on their home pitch at Brook Leisure Centre, successfully engaging with the young people in a positive manner.

On a social media post the club said the first night of the initiative was a huge success.

"A huge thank you to coaches Eamon and Ciarán for taking the lead but it could not have been delivered without our senior players and Celtic Boys' coaches Anthony and James Todd who also own and operate Next Gen football coaching academy.”

Sinn Féin councillor Séanna Walsh, who supported the local club to secure the funds for the programme, visited on the opening night.

“It's great to see the local club working proactively with young people to build relationships and use the facilities so positively," he said.

"This is a great community facility led by dedicated volunteers who are passionate about their local community and local young people."