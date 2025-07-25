St Luke's FC rally around senior player Kyle after leg break

ST LUKE's Football Club in Twinbrook have rallied around one of their senior players after he suffered a broken leg at the weekend.

Kyle Short was injured during the club's friendly match against Willowbank last Saturday.

To help support him during his recovery, which will keep him out of work, the club have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money.

Matthew Mallon, first team coach at St Luke's, said: "During our friendly on Saturday against Willowbank, Kyle was involved in a collision on the pitch. We got him off the field and into the changing room.

"He went home but was in so much pain, he went to hospital on Sunday morning.

"Kyle is self-employed and as a club we wanted to organise something to support him during his recovery and raise a bit of money for him until he can get back to work.

"Kyle is a great lad. I have never seen someone so committed. He is at every training session and always available for every game. He has a great attitude and is a coach’s dream really.

"He will be a big miss for the club. He was top scorer last season. The new season starts in two weeks so it is a big blow for everyone.

"Kyle is a local lad, a very talented and loyal club man who is very well thought of within the football family but also within the Colin area. Kyle is a humble lad who is a role model for our young lads coming through.

"All funds raised will go to Kyle to help him towards paying any bills or expenses.

"We are hoping to hear word this week from the specialist in the hospital. He could be out for around three months but you never know. Hopefully he will be back on the pitch soon."

You can donate to the fundraiser here.