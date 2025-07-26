Prepare to be bowled over during Féile music extravaganza

MUSIC WEEKEND: Liza Trainor and Maggie Toal (Sisters of Abba) with James Peake and Darryl Hendricks (Motown Sensations) at Falls Bowling Club

FALLS Bowling Club has teamed up with Féile an Phobail to deliver a sensational four days of live music during the August festival.

Féile at Falls Bowling Club will run from August 7-10. The live music kicks off in style with Hugo Duncan and Friends, with an afternoon show from 5-7pm on Thursday, August 7. On Friday, August 8, 'The Sisters of Abba' – the ultimate tribute to Abba will perform. Saturday, August 9 will see The Motown Sensations take to the stage at 8pm. The weekend of live music concludes on Sunday, August 10 with James Peake and daughter Lucy Peake performing from 3-5.30pm.

Looking ahead to the event, James McPeake said: "It promises to be a fantastic weekend of live music at Falls Bowling Club.

"For the Hugo Duncan event, we have invited residents from Fruithill Fold and Tearman Fold, both beside us and we hope to make this a regular event.

"Tickets are selling fast. We are expecting a full house for all the events.

"It is a massive time for the local community and we are delighted to be involved in delivering something ourselves this August for people."

Tickets are available from Falls Bowling Club.