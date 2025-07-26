Eileen launches new business hoping to revive Irish linen industry

A WEST Belfast woman is hoping to revive the Irish linen industry after launching her new business.

Eileen Brennan has been working for over 30 years in the textile industry and runs Bee Uniformed, a modern factory manufacturing workwear for the beauty, hairdresssing, medical and healthcare professions, as well as for the catering and bar industries. The business is based in Argyle Business Centre between the Falls and Shankill.

This week, Eileen launched 'Brennan's Irish Linens' with a focus on preserving the age-old textile traditions of Ireland.

Irish linen boasts a rich and storied history, deeply rooted in the lush landscapes of the Irish countryside. Dating back centuries, the cultivation of flax, the primary fibre for linen, became a cornerstone of Irish agriculture.

Renowned for its strength and natural sheen, Irish linen gained international acclaim, becoming a sought-after textile in the 18th and 19th centuries. Skilled artisans refined the weaving process, elevating Irish linen to a symbol of luxury and quality. Over the years, the industry evolved, facing challenges yet adapting to modern demands.

Today, Brennan's Irish Linens is hoping to carry the legacy forward, blending tradition with contemporary craftsmanship, offering a timeless connection to Ireland's textile heritage.

"Brennan's Irish Linens is more than just a brand. It's a commitment to keeping the sewing traditions of Ireland alive," explained Eileen.

FAMILY: Eileen with daughter, Sinead and son, John

"My mission is to pass on the legacy of Irish craftsmanship to future generations, ensuring that the art of creating authentic linen products continues to thrive.

"Authenticity is my pledge. I want to create products crafted from 100 per cent natural fibres, with the linens bearing the transparency of a supply chain rooted in genuine Irish craftsmanship."

Eileen said Irish linen is unique. One hundred years ago Belfast was at the centre of the Irish linen industry which exported worldwide.

"Irish linen feels incredibly comfortable against the skin. It's soft, lightweight, and has a smooth texture that makes it a pleasure to wear. The fabric's breathability keeps you feeling fresh, making it a practical and enjoyable choice, especially in warmer weather.

"When you put on Brennan's Irish Linens you'll experience a subtle yet delightful comfort that effortlessly blends with your daily style.

"I know there is a huge market in the USA for Irish linen. Everything will be made to order and I hope people will like the products and what I am trying to do."

Eileen has applied her skills and used her experience to design a collection of clothing and homeware crafted in Ireland from authentic Irish linen.

Products include Irish linen blanket, duvet cover, waistcoat, scarves and much more.

For a full range of products, check out the website here.