Cliftonville Youtube sensation Red Wonderer set for new Irish League season

COME ON YOU REDS: Nathan Doherty, aka 'The Red Wonderer' has grown massively in the past year on social media

FOOTBALL fan culture has developed in many forms in the wake of the game's modernisation.

Fans no longer hit the red button and await the perpetual hell of the Teletext loading screen for the results of their favourite teams, nor wait the post match reports in their favourite Sunday papers.

The transition in today's society is that football is consumed through the ever-growing and ever-expanding social media

Platforms like Tiktok, Youtube and Instagram are at the very centre of how the next generation quench their thirst for football content, even down the most local corners of the world's game.

Glengormley native Nathan Doherty, 18, is the man behind the famous Red Wonderer account on social media, where he has documented his journey following Cliftonville from the age of 15.

Nathan spoke to Belfast Media this week and has explained how his channel started after he was inspired by another Irish League Youtube star 'The Peaky's'.

"I started watching another Irish League vlogger called the Peaky's and I enjoyed some of his videos and thought, well I go to every Reds game, why not do the same and see how it goes.

"The vlogs started off poor but I think I’ve improved massively in my editing and the footage that I’m capturing. In the three years I’ve also upgraded my equipment which has helped."

One of my best ever vlogs out now!

Nathan vlogs (video-logs) his journey every week to and from the games across the North, but recently he footed the bill of £665 for the five-day trip to Spain as he made the trek to Gibraltar, following his beloved Cliftonville as they drew 2-2 against St Joseph's.

"Well, our bus that was organised by the supporters' club that I’m in left from Belamadina, in Malaga. Most of us Reds fans were staying there and it was a great time over the five-day trip.

"I preferably wanted Albania for the location, however, the trip to Spain and Gibraltar was unbelievable, the opponents (St Joseph's) were beatable as well which made it better going to the game with a bit of confidence you could get a result."

SOCIAL MEDIA SUCCESS: Nathan Doherty's socials boast a 3,000 subscriber count

The Red Wonder has over 3,000 followers across Tiktok, Youtube and X, with the most recent Matchday vlog in Gibraltar being the most popular video on his socials reaching almost 40,000 hits.

The Youtube channel has over 630,000 views across 506 videos since 2022 and continues to grow on the daily basis, with Reds fans supporting Nathan's every step in his journey.

Nathan explained that his passion for both Cliftonville and recording his vlogs are the main reasons behind his channel, but the insight he can provide, as well as the opportunity to promote Irish League football to the world is also a major incentive.

"The goal behind the vlogs is to just consistently upload good quality vlogs. I’m not looking to make anything from them financially but I really enjoy making them.



"Also I love uploading for Reds fans abroad, as there are a number of them that have commented under my vlogs; fans who live in England and around the UK or even further afield, who don't have the luxury of following Cliftonville home and away anymore.

"I do think it’s important that there are people promoting the Irish League because it’s a class league to watch and be a part of as a supporter. So many things happen that don’t happen in other leagues and it’s so unpredictable. It's a very grassroots league and traditional unlike some of the bigger countries."

Clip courtesy of @redwonderer22 video of the match.



Casey quite literally stops the ball dead, and the player runs into him. That decision from the ref has hundreds of thousands of consequences.

Last season Jim Magilton's side reached two cup finals and clinched European qualification, but a seventh place finish was a disappointing one which Nathan is hopeful the Reds can improve upon.

"This season is a tough one to predict to be honest. Obviously, last season we finished seventh, reached two cup finals and won the European play-off spot so it was a lot of highs mixed in with some lows. However, I hope this season we finish in the top six and again, like Magilton has proved he can do, go on another cup run, but who knows until a ball is kicked."



To follow Nathan's successful Youtube and Tiktok accounts, simply check out the 'Red Wonderer' on both platforms, or follow him on X on the RedWonderer22 for more thrilling Cliftonville content ahead of the new season.