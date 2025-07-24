Boxing: Crocker and Donovan set for Windsor Park all-Irish world title fight

REMATCH: Lewis Crocker (left) will face Paddy Donovan (right) for the IBF Welterweight World Title in September

WINDSOR Park has been selected as the arena of choice as Lewis Crocker will face Paddy Donovan in the much anticipated rematch for the IBF Welterweight Belt on Saturday September 13th.

Boxing promoters Matchroom Boxing confirmed the fight on Thursday morning after the venue of Windsor Park was selected as the stage for the all-Irish world title fight.

American boxer Jaron 'Boots' Ennis previously held the title, but stepped up in fighting division to super welterweight, vacating the title at the beginning of July.

The pair of Crocker and Donovan have previously fought back on March 1st when the pair took to the ring at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

The fight ended dramatically in the eighth round when Donovan landed a punch after the bell, and following two prior point deductions for illegal elbow and head use, referee Marcus McDonnell disqualified Donovan, handing Crocker the victory and preserving his undefeated professional record.

Now the pair will take to the stage once again, this time for the unified IBF and WBA World Welterweight Title.

The bout will be the first time an All-Irish pairing will compete for a world title in any weight division.

Tickets can be bought via Ticketmaster on sale from Monday 28th July, or alternatively the fight will be broadcasted live on DAZN UK