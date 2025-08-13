Gerry Kelly contacts Chief Constable over arrest of Poleglass pensioner at Palestinian solidarity vigil

ARREST: Marie McNally at the International Wall on the Falls Road

SINN Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has written to the Chief Constable over the arrest of a woman at a Palestinian solidarity vigil.

Poleglass grandmother Máire Mhic an Fhailí (74) was dragged into the back of a police Land Rover by officers as she attended an anti-racism demonstration in Belfast on Saturday afternoon.

Marie was wearing a t-shirt in support of pro-Gaza ceasefire group Palestine Action.

In July, the British government made expressing support for, or being a member of, Palestine Action a criminal offence under terrorism legislation.

After giving her name and address in Irish and refusing to do so in English, she was arrested by police and questioned at Musgrave Police Station before being released later.

Mr Kelly, a member of the Policing Board, said: “I have written to the Chief Constable asking him to clarify why Máire Mhic an Fhailí was arrested after providing her details in Irish when others were routinely cautioned.

"Highlighting the ongoing devastation in Palestine and Gaza is not a crime, nor is speaking Irish.

“The real crime is Israel’s policy of ethnic cleansing, starvation and genocide.”

Speaking to the Andersonstown News on Monday, Máire said: "I was wearing my Palestine Action t-shirt. A police officer told me that the t-shirt was showing support for a terrorist organisation.

"I was asked for my name and address, which I gave in Irish. He came back and said that they couldn't find that address and asked me to write it down.

"I wrote it down in Irish and he came back and said I had to give my name and address in English, which I wouldn't do.

"I cooperated to the point of giving my name and address and confirming that I was over 18. I didn't have to give it in English.

"I'll carry on wearing my t-shirt and they can keep on arresting me. They can do what they want, but I will continue what I'm doing."