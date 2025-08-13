'Vigilante' group activity spurs PSNI probe, MLA warning

SOUTH Belfast MLA Deidre Hargey has said there is no place for racism or hate in society.

Her statement comes after news that the PSNI is investigating an assault on a migrant in Oxford Street in the city centre which was apparently carried out by so-called vigilante groups.

Police are also investigating another incident of "vigilante activity" following a protest outside a property in the Ravenhill Road area of East Belfast on Sunday.

It was reported that "a large crowd had gathered outside the house and had become hostile towards the residents" at around 11am.

Said Deirdre Hargey MLA: “Racism, racist violence and intimidation is unacceptable, wrong and it must stop immediately.



“These so called vigilante groups do not represent our society, they simply want to control communities through violence.



“Political leaders have a responsibility to show leadership, call out racism and stand with the victims of this intimidation and violence. I would also call on anyone with information to provide this to the police to assist in their investigations."

District Commander Superintendent Gavin Kirkpatrick said police are aware of videos circulating on social media (see below).

Loyalists in East Belfast have set up a vigilante 'patrol'. They call themselves East Belfast Nightwatch First Division (EBFD) They harass anyone they deem to be a 'migrant' telling them to get out of the area, to leave the streets & go home, ban them from parks, etc.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/2R2gGHgw0T — Charlotte O'Sullivan (@IrishRebel1965) August 9, 2025

"I am very concerned about the actions of these groups," he said.

"Such activity is not protecting this community, it is attempting to control it. It is racism pure and simple."

Supt Kirkpatrick encouraged anyone who has been confronted by these groups to come forward and report it to police.

He added that additional officers will be deployed in East Belfast in the coming days.