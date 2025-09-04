Renewed appeal over South Belfast murder 52 years on

A RENEWED appeal has been made to the public for information on the murder of a 10-year old boy in South Belfast, 52 years on from the week of his disappearance.

Brian McDermott vanished from the Ormeau Park on Sunday, September 2, 1973. His remains were recovered from the Lagan almost a week later, on a stretch of the river near the Belfast Boat Club.

DEAD-END: Brian McDermott's body was found in this stretch of the River Lagan, but the investigation into his death has failed to catch his killer

Brian left his home in Well Street in the lower Woodstock Road area of East Belfast at around 12.30pm and failed to return for his Sunday dinner. He was last seen playing alone in the playground between 1pm and 3pm that afternoon.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch reviewing the murder are appealing for the public’s help in establishing what happened to the boy.

Detective Chief Inspector Byrne said: “It has been more than fifty years since that day and we are acutely aware of the pain and suffering that Brian’s family continue to feel and our thoughts very much remain with the family at this time.

“Despite the passage of time, this murder case has never been closed and I am hopeful that someone may be able to provide information, no matter how small, which may open a new line of enquiry, or add a new dimension to information already available. It is also possible that someone, who did not volunteer information at the time, may be willing to speak with police now. Legacy Investigation Branch Detectives will consider all investigative opportunities as part of the review into Brian’s murder.

“If anyone has any information in relation to Brian’s murder we would ask them to contact Legacy Investigation Branch where all information will be assessed and considered by investigators.”

Detectives can be contacted on 101 or by emailing LIBEnquiries@psni.police.uk quoting reference RM05003065.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org