Belfast leisure centre staff stage 24-hour strike in pay push

BELFAST leisure centre workers staged a 24-hour strike on Tuesday in protest over pay.

They are seeking a £1-an-hour increase to achieve equity with their counterparts in other council areas across the North.

Belfast leisure centres are run by Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL), a not-for-profit social enterprise that operates leisure services in partnership with Belfast City Council.

The strike by trade unions Unite and NIPSA will continue until midnight Tuesday.

Speaking outside a picket at Falls Leisure Centre on Tuesday morning, Kevin Kelly (NIPSA Assistant Secretary) said the action was over the fair pay demand.

Kevin Kelly (NIPSA Assistant Secretary)

"We want our members paid fairly and the same as the counterparts in other council areas," he told the Andytown News.

"Belfast leisure centre workers are by far the lowest paid in the sector. We are hoping that this strike action today will alert management to the strength of trade unions and they will go back to the table and give these people what they deserve."

Further talks between unions and management are scheduled for Thursday.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said: “Leisure workers in Belfast are the lowest paid in the sector across the North and by commencing strike action are taking the fight directly to the employer GLL.

"If an additional £1 per hour was allocated to leisure workers, the gap with neighbouring councils would be closed but so far GLL has refused to do this.

"Despite claims that they are charitable, GLL are operating as a private enterprise who are motivated by maximising profit and hiking wages for its directors rather than investing in services and paying their workers a liveable wage.

"Privatisation of leisure has been a disaster for the workers and the public at large from day one. We need to ensure that our leisure centres are brought back in house, prices reduced, and workers’ wages lifted.

"We all rely on leisure centres in our community for fitness, recreational and community events. However, without the workers, there are no services to speak of. GLL need to meet the demands of workers and pay them what they are owed."