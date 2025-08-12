'Fleadh harp' passed on to Belfast as countdown begins to city hosting Fleadh Cheoil

A SPECIAL ‘Fleadh harp’ has been passed on to the citizens of Belfast, marking the start of the official countdown to the city hosting the next Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann from August 2 to 9 2026.

The artwork, crafted into the shape of a harp from a piece of ancient bog yew, was accepted, on behalf of the city, by the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, as the 2025 festival, hosted by Wexford, drew to a close yesterday evening.

During a short handover ceremony, the Lord Mayor presented representatives from organisers Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and Wexford County Council with a decorative bodhrán featuring the new brand for the 2026 event.

The Fleadh harp will be retained by Belfast in the run-up to, and during, next year’s Fleadh. It is traditionally passed between host cities as a gesture of friendship and goodwill as the event draws to a close.

Accepting the Fleadh Harp, Lord Mayor Kelly said: “Having hosted the Fleadh in both 2024 and 2025, Wexford will prove a very hard act to follow, but Belfast is delighted to take up the baton and really ramp up our preparations for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026 – let the countdown begin!

“I am delighted and honoured to receive the Fleadh harp for our year ahead, on behalf of the citizens of Belfast. The festival gives us an opportunity to showcase our city as a superb cultural destination and we’re ready, along with our city partners, to give everyone a huge welcome.

“The benefits that the Fleadh will bring to Belfast can’t be underestimated. We’re expecting hundreds of thousands of people to travel for a week of music, fun and friendship, and it will be a momentous event for all our residents, visitors and businesses, with plenty of opportunities for everyone to come along, get involved and celebrate our people and our city, together.”

The decision to award the Fleadh to Belfast in August 2026 was officially announced in March. It is only the second time the Fleadh – the world’s largest celebration of Irish music, dance, culture and language – will be held in the North, having taken place in Derry in 2013.

The Council is partnering with the Ards branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann to host the event, which is expected to deliver over 400 events, including 230 championships, over the course of eight days.

Niall McClean, Chairperson of Ards CCÉ, said: “Our thanks to Wexford for putting on an excellent Fleadh and marking the start of our own chapter with this unique gift. The choice of a Fleadh harp is particularly significant for Belfast, given our long association with the instrument, dating back to the Belfast Harpers’ Assembly in 1792.

“The experience of musicians and visitors here in Wexford gives an insight into the fun and joy that can be expected in Belfast next year.

“We’re so excited to be involved with Belfast City Council and Comhaltas to be part of this bid. We will celebrate our 50th year in 2026 and it means so much to our members, young and old, to be part of the Fleadh coming to Belfast. We can’t wait.”

Labhrás Ó Murchú, Fleadh Director General, said: “We have had a superb Fleadh here in Wexford and we’re delighted that next year’s Fleadh will be held in Belfast. So many great musicians from Ulster travel to the Fleadh and we look forward to bringing this historic festival to Belfast for the first time in our 75 years.

“Today’s handover is a powerful reminder of the friendship that our festival creates. The gift of the Fleadh harp represents not only the passing of the torch to our next host city, but also a shared cultural legacy that connects Ireland’s rich musical heritage, from one community to the next. The bog yew symbolises the deep roots of our tradition, its own resilience and the enduring spirit of our culture.”

Accepting the gift of a bodhrán from the Lord Mayor of Belfast, the Mayor of Wexford, Councillor Garry Laffan, said: “Hosting Fleadh here in Wexford has been a great privilege for the town and for everyone involved. Hosting this superb festival has been a massive benefit to Wexford and it’s been wonderful welcoming visitors from right across Ireland and much further afield.

“We’re delighted to now pass the Fleadh over to Belfast, through the gift of the Fleadh harp, and receive this unique and special symbol of music in return. Good luck to Belfast in the run-up to your event.”