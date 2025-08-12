Six influential leaders from South Belfast selected for prestigious Fellowship programme

SIX influential leaders from South Belfast have been named among 28 people selected for the prestigious Fellowship Programme run by the Centre for Democracy and Peace.

Selected from a record number of applicants, this fifth cohort of young leaders brings together individuals already making an impact in politics, business, the public sector, and civic society.

Among them are politicians, entrepreneurs, senior civil servants, business leaders, cultural advocates, and community organisers.

With representation from five political parties and a wide range of sectors, the group reflects the diversity and ambition shaping Northern Ireland’s present and future.

Over the next seven months, the Class of 2026 will take part in a transformative experience designed to strengthen their leadership, forge new connections, and explore the challenges and opportunities facing society today.

The six are:

Gerard McDonald: Party organiser for the SDLP, where he plays a central role in political engagement, campaign strategy and grassroots development. He is one of only a handful of participants chosen from the political sphere to take part in this year’s Fellowship, which aims to support and develop future leaders from across Northern Ireland.

Cllr Micky Murray: An Alliance Party representative on Belfast City Council and a former Lord Mayor of Belfast, Micky has a strong track record in civic leadership and community engagement. He is one of only a few local government representatives taking part in this year’s Fellowship, which brings together emerging changemakers from across Northern Ireland.

Meadhbha Monaghan: Chief Executive of the Patient and Client Council Northern Ireland (PCC NI), Meadhbha advocates for service users in health and social care. She is one of only a few leaders from the health advocacy sector selected for this year’s Fellowship, which is designed to support future-facing leadership and public service transformation.

James Redmond: Head of Transport Planning and Modelling at the Department for Infrastructure, James leads on the development of strategic transport policy and future mobility planning. He is one of only a small number of senior civil servants chosen for this year’s Fellowship, which focuses on building cross-sector leadership for Northern Ireland’s future.

Rhyannon Blythe: Director (Legal) at the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission, Rhyannon leads on legal policy, strategic litigation and rights-based advocacy. She is one of only a few legal professionals participating in this year’s Fellowship, which brings together leaders committed to inclusive, rights-based change.

Wendy Blemings: Wendy is Art Fund Assistant Curator for Turner Prize-winning artist Jeremy Deller at the National Gallery in London. Representing the cultural and creative industries, she is one of only a handful of participants from the arts sector selected for this year’s Fellowship, which supports leaders making an impact across public life and society.

Darragh McCarthy, Chair of the Fellowship Advisory Board, said: “This year’s Fellows bring a remarkable breadth of experience and perspective. The Fellowship offers a unique space to explore ideas, challenge assumptions, and grow as leaders. I’m delighted to welcome this group and look forward to working alongside them in the months ahead.”



The Class of 2026 begin their Fellowship journey at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, on Wednesday, September 3, before heading to Worcester College, Oxford, the following week for the first of two programme residentials.