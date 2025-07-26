Calls to make Colin Glen Forest Park safer and accessible for everyone

A THING OF BEAUTY: Colin Glen Forest Park in the heart of West Belfast

A WEST Belfast MLA is working with local residents to ensure that Colin Glen Forest Park is a space that everyone in the community can enjoy.

Órlaithí Flynn has met with community workers and party colleagues to discuss ways of better utilising the space for everyone in the area. Central to the conversation were proposals to extend the park’s opening hours and tackle ongoing issues of anti-social behaviour.

“Everyone should feel safe and welcome in their local park,” said Órlaithí.

“Colin Glen is a fantastic community resource, and it’s vital we ensure it’s accessible to all. We’ve been listening to local concerns and ideas, and I’ll keep working closely with the Colin Glen team to make sure local voices are heard.”

Órlaithí Flynn, Councillor Caoimhín McCann and Councillor Siobhán McCallin

The meeting follows a series of community calls for improvements to park security and programming, particularly during evenings and weekends when anti-social behaviour tends to spike.

Sinn Féin Councillor Siobhán McCallin added: “Colin Glen has so much to offer — from its natural beauty to the fantastic facilities already in place but to make it truly work for the whole community, we need to address concerns around safety and access.

"That work is already underway, and we’re committed to supporting it every step of the way.”

Further engagement will take place over the summer to explore partnership projects aimed at enhancing community use of the park.