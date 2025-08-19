Police warn youths after ethnic minority communities targeted in Donegall Pass

MEMBERS of Belfast's ethnic minority communities are being targeted by youths in the Donegall Pass area of South Belfast, police have warned.

Over the past 48 hours the PSNI have received "multiple reports" of young people gathering and throwing bottles, cans and water balloons at members of the public.

Inspector Róisín Brown said: "A number of our minority ethnic community have been targeted and have been left feeling afraid and unwelcome in the area.

"Among a number of reports, one man was knocked off his scooter, whilst a vulnerable young woman was targeted by anti-social behaviour causing her to extreme distress. Along with this we are also receiving reports of elderly people being in fear.

"I am appealing directly to parents and guardians to know where your children are and what they are doing. This guidance could well be the thing that prevents them from ending up with a criminal record.

"I am also appealing to these young people themselves – this may seem like harmless fun, however we are actively investigating reports of assaults and public order offences.

"We do not wish to criminalise young people, but this must always be balanced against our duty to keep the public safe and to investigate offences reported to us. I would ask that you all support us to put an end this behaviour."