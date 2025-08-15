5G mast attacks - you have your say

The torching of a 5G mast on Thursday night brings to 20 the number of attacks on the mobile phone network infrastructure. The majority of the incidents have taken place in West Belfast.

The attacks have led to poor mobile phone coverage for users across the west.

The finger of blame for the attacks is being pointed at right-wing conspiracists who believe 5G masts cause cancer - a claim without basis.

We went to the Kennedy Centre on Friday to hear the views of local people.

Ciaran Parker said: "I think it is wrong that the masts are being damaged. There is no need for it. For me, they pose no harm.

"The phone signal in West Belfast is very poor. It is leading to pensioners not being able to make a phone call. Unfortunately, I don't see the attacks stopping anytime soon."

Irina Cosgrove, who lives on the Stewartstown Road said her mobile signal has got worse since the attacks started.

"There is barely any signal where I live. Some days I am struggling to get even one bar of signal and I can't make or receive calls or send text messages.

"When myself amd my mum's carer and trying to contact her GP surgery, it is a nightmare. I have seen some of the conspiracy theories that the 5G masts cause cancer but I just think it's pointless."

Annemarie Lynch lives off the Monagh Bypass and is worried that the poor signal could affect her business

"I run a small business from home, Lynch's Black Mountain soaps and I am having a lot of issues with my mobile phone signal," she said.

"I am getting texts sometimes three days later, if at all. I am in the Kennedy Centre today to get a new phone and a new contract with a different provider to see if I can get better communication. I just don't understand why they are doing it. Not everyone has a house phone and the vulnerable and elderly rely on a mobile phone to contact family members.

"Surely people behind this are from the community and have family members who could be affected by a lack of phone signal. They aren't achieving anything but leaving the community very vulnerable. I worry that if the attacks continue the networks providers will remove the masts which will leave us even worse off."

Gerry McAleavey works in Fonehouse in the Kennedy Centre and says the shop has been inundated with people coming in complaining about their mobile phone signal.

"I think it is incredibly frustrating for everyone. We are trying to support people with their phones but there is just very little we can do at the end of the day other than refer them to their network. However, all networks seem to be affected

"There are conversations ongoing at Stormont about the attacks and hopefully there will be some sort of significant action taken to help things. I think the biggest issue is a lack of education. People have a right to have legitimate concerns but the reality is that there is more radiation coming from your mobile phone in your hand than there is from a mast that is well away from your head. It reminds me of when microwaves came out and people didn't want them in their house. We turned that corner so hopefully we can come out the other end of this too."

Over on the Andersonstown News Facebook page, most people reacting to our story on Thursday night's 5G mast attack on the Glen Road were against the attacks.

Ciara Hawkins said: "Why haven’t they caught people doing this - it's a joke!"

Keith Williams stated: "5G uses the frequency band (the non-ironising radiation band) that was previously used for Freeview TV. It has also been long proven that 5G radio signals do not cause cancer or brain tumours or any of the other stuff people say. It does however cause idiots to spread bullshit misinformation conspiracies."

Eileen Mc added: "If you don't like living near 5G masts move away from them. All who reply on our phone signal are screwed. The past year has been a nightmare and we can't even make or receive important calls or get in contact with elderly relatives in an emergency."