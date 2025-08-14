WATCH: Another day, another 5G mast torched

NO SMOKE: Another phone mast set alight in West Belfast this evening

Yet another 5G mast has been set on fire in Belfast. The latest attack took place on the Glen Road (above) at about 8pm.

Police believe the attacks are linked to right-wing conspiracists who believe the 5G masts cause cancer - however, no such link has ever been proven.

Earlier in the week, the arson campaign spread to South Belfast with a 5G mast on the Annadale Embankment being torched.

Politicians in West Belfast have been critical of the PSNI failure to apprehend the person or persons behind the attacks which are having a detrimental effect on phone signal coverage in the area.

The Glen Road this evening

Sinn Féin councillor Ronan McLaughlin said those being the attacks are endangering lives.

“The ongoing campaign by a small minority to destroy vital infrastructure in our city is having a detrimental impact on our communities," he said.

“That these arsonists feel comfortable carrying out these acts in broad daylight on a main road is deeply concerning, and is an indictment of the lack of action taken to date.

“With poor connectivity now common in West Belfast, there is a real risk lives could be lost because of weak phone signal.

“It’s time for those involved to face justice and be taken off our streets.”