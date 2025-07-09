THREE people have been taken to hospital following a crash on the Antrim Road on Wednesday morning.
The collision involved a police Skoda Kodiaq and a Citroen close to the Fortwilliam shops. The Antrim Road is closed between Glandore Avenue and Skegoneill Avenue.
A PSNI statement said: "Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes."
The Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 09:25 on Wednesday morning.
"NIAS despatched three emergency ambulance crews and a rapid response paramedic to the incident.
"Three people were taken to Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast by ambulance."