Glenowen Court host first ever summer party for residents

GLENOWEN Court on the Andersonstown Road has hosted its first ever summer party for residents.

The residential home for older people and those with dementia is run by Radius Housing with residents each having their own self-contained apartments, and are supported by Care and Support staff who are on duty 24-hours daily to help with personal care and general daily activities

Glenowen Court places an emphasis on maintaining a strong relationship with the local community and hosted a summer party over two days at the weekend with live music, bingo, cake sale and raffles.

Brenda Cavanagh, from Radius Housing said:"The atmosphere was buzzing with fun, laughter, and community spirit.

The craic was great at the weekend

"A huge thank you to everyone who came along – our wonderful residents, staff, families, and friends. Your support made the event truly special.

"We’re also incredibly grateful to the generous local businesses and families who donated raffle prizes. Your kindness made a real difference.

"A big thank you to all the other kind individuals who donated ballot prizes and to Stevie and his one man band.

"We couldn’t have done it without you all – thank you for helping us make lasting summer memories and raising a fabulous amount of money for our resident comfort funds."