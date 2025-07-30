Health Minister praises work of West Wellbeing on visit to Dairy Farm premises

HEALTH Minister Mike Nesbitt says the work of Colin-based mental health charity West Wellbeing fits in with his vision of transforming healthcare in the North.

The Minister visited the organisation's Dairy Farm facility on the Stewartstown Road on Wednesday morning.

Under his plans the Minister wants to bring more healthcare services closer to people's homes, in what he refers to as a 'neighbourhood model'.

"It's very important for me to listen to people who are on the ground delivering healthcare," he said.

"To make it real, you have to come out and speak to people like West Wellbeing, because ultimately, all health care is personal

"West Wellbeing are doing fantastic work, which is consistent with the vision I have about a shift in how we think about healthcare.

"We call it a shift left, which means we're shifting left towards getting health care delivered as close to people's front doors as possible, which is what they do here."

During the meeting, the Health Minister spelt out clear the financial pressures of the Department of Health and why he is prioritising a change in the healthcare system.

"In the short term, the finances are probably worse than they've ever been, and certainly in health they are," he stated. "The current shortfall is just over £600 million, which is both unprecedented and potentially unmanageable, not least in terms of the £200 million we need to maintain pay parity for nurses, doctors and the Agenda for Change staff.

"If we don't do that, then industrial action is inevitable. And if you get industrial action, then that slows down and prohibits you from doing the transfer that you want to do in terms of the reset of how we deliver health."

Gerard Mallon, from West Wellbeing welcomed the visit from the Minister.

"I want to thank Minister Mike Nesbitt for taking his time to visit us and hear about the services we provide in the local community and beyond," he said.

"Our services are unfunded and rely totally on us bringing in our own finances through fundraising and the generosity of the local community."

The Health Minister was at West Wellbeing at the invitation of local MLA Órlaithí Flynn.

"I invited the Health Minister Mike Nesbitt to West Wellbeing today to see first-hand the vital support they provide to people struggling with their mental health," said the Sinn Féin woman. "West Wellbeing is a lifeline for many in our community, especially here in West Belfast, where suicide rates are, sadly, much higher than in other parts of the North.

"Despite their impact these services remain chronically underfunded. Today’s visit was both recognition of their work and a call to action. We must ensure organisations like West Wellbeing receive the long-term investment and support they need to continue their vital work."