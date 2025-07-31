Bins won't be collected if they don't comply with new collection guidelines

BELFAST residents are being advised to be aware of updated guidelines for bin collections, which come into effect from Monday.



A new bin tagging system will be rolled out city-wide to encourage households to put items in the right bins to stop containers from overflowing and make it safer for operatives to empty bins into lorries on collection day.



If a bin doesn’t close fully, or bins are lined with plastic liners which can snag on the lorry’s lifting mechanism, they will receive an amber tag as a first warning. The tag will explain what the owner should do next time around to make extra room in their bin and leave it out for collection correctly.



Bins which continue to be presented as overflowing or which use a liner will eventually receive a red tag, and red tagged bins will not be emptied. Red tags will begin from September 29.

The key things for households to remember are:

No bin liners in any bins (these are bin liners, not bin bags)

Keep bin lids fully closed – make space by recycling as much as you can in your recycling bins or boxes or by using council facilities and services

No extra bin bags beside bins – these will not be lifted

Clearly mark your house number on your bins and boxes

Only one black bin per household, unless previously approved for extra capacity

Sort recycling properly – put items in the right bin or box, as any incorrect items could mean no collection

Put bins out by 7am and bring them back in by 8pm on your collection day.

Belfast City Council says the new guidelines will encourage more recycling, support cleaner streets and keep waste collection crews safe at work.

Councillor Ruth Brooks, Chair of the Council’s People and Communities Committee said: “This is about helping Belfast residents recycle more and get on top of their household waste, while keeping our staff safe at work,” she said.

“Many other councils already follow these guidelines and, while our crews have always done their best to support households on collection day, we need to take a consistent approach to how bins are presented and emptied city-wide.



“This will reduce the risk of accidents at work and also reflect upcoming changes to how our lorries operate in terms of emptying bins which are overflowing or have liners attached.



“By following these guidelines, households can support a cleaner environment and help our crews deliver what is a very vital but underrated service – one which we all reply on, in every corner of our city.



“Please take some time to look at how best to sort your waste and present your bins properly on collection day. Look for posters in your local community or through your door, chat to our resource advisors who will be at upcoming events like Freshers’ Week and the Autumn Fair, share our social media posts with your neighbours and head to our website if you’re not sure about anything or want to check a particular item.”