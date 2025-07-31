South Belfast drill tests city's £33m new flood defence scheme

DRILL: Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins joins department staff on the training exercise on the banks of the River Lagan

A large-scale training exercise demonstrating how a new £33 million flood defence scheme would swing into operation should there be a tidal surge is taking place this week in South Belfast.

The exercise involves the installation and later dismantling of approximately 1,500 metres of temporary flood defences planned to be used as part of the Belfast Tidal Flood Alleviation Scheme across some 80 locations along the River Lagan from Stranmillis to Belfast Harbour.

It is currently estimated that significant tidal flooding would affect over two square kilometres of Belfast city, including residential areas, parts of the commercial city centre and major infrastructure.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins joined the training exercise at the Belfast Tidal Flood Alleviation Scheme.

“The completed Belfast Tidal Scheme ultimately provides enhanced protection for over 3,000 homes and businesses in Belfast from tidal flooding with flood defences constructed along approximately 8.5km of the River Lagan from Stranmillis Weir to Belfast Harbour," she explained.

“Building a scheme of this size through a busy city meant that careful steps had to be taken during the design and construction phases to maintain daily access for pedestrians and vehicles. It was not possible to build a continuous permanent flood wall so temporary barriers were integrated at certain locations which can be installed when a significant tidal surge is forecast.

"The practice exercise this week will not only familiarise staff with the equipment but practice emergency response procedures and how best to minimise temporary disruption to the homes and businesses.

“Whilst individual sections were successfully installed during Storm Ashley in autumn 2024, this will be the first deployment of all the integrated temporary measures at one time, so I wanted to see the full extent of the operational activity necessary. The learning identified from this exercise will inform and strengthen our flood response to further enhance tidal flood protection for homes and businesses in Belfast.

“Adapting to climate is one of my Department’s seven Foundations for a Better Future. While we cannot prevent all flooding from happening, we can reduce the impacts with appropriate infrastructure investment.

"The completion of this £33m scheme, which helps avoid almost £180m of flood damage, and the practising of our operational response provides a major boost for over 3,000 homes and businesses, not only today, but also for future generations as we continue to bolster our defences to help protect against tidal flooding and promote long term resilience.”

The Department for Infrastructure says it has engaged with multi-agency partners to carefully programme the exercise to minimise inconvenience. Whilst it is not intended to close any roads as part of this practice exercise, there may be some short-term disruption and footpath closures. Advisory signs have been provided at a number of locations, including along the towpath.