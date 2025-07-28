Drugs and flick knife seized from passenger on Glider service

DANGEROUS: The flick knife seized by police on board a Glider service on Friday

A QUANTITY of drugs and a flick knife were seized from a passenger on board a Glider service in West Belfast.

The PSNI said officers from the Safe Transport Team had been conducting patrols on board the Glider network on Friday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "During our patrols many people commented how they were pleased to see police on board services due to ongoing anti-social behaviour concerns.

"Whilst on board, officers detained one male passenger for a search and located a small quantity of Class B Drugs and more concerningly, a flick knife.

"The dangers of carrying a knife are self explanatory and can sometimes lead to tragic consequences. The male will now be investigated for these offences."