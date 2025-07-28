Féile 25: Over 90 debates and discussions set to take place

OVER 90 debates and discussions events are scheduled to take place as part of Féile an Phobail over the next two weeks.

The packed programme was launched on Monday at St Mary’s University College on the Falls Road, where most of the talks will take place.

Féile Debates and Discussions committee chairperson, Emeritus Professor Bill Rolston, said: “If you are serious about it, you won't have time for anything else in late July and early August except to be at Féile's discussions and debates!

“From the start, Féile decided that the festival would contain not only the usual elements such as music, drama and sport, but that there would also be a significant element of political discussion.

“We have come a long way since, but one thing remains the same: the commitment to high quality talks and discussion.

“Issues like a border poll, the health service, the economy, and Palestine are major topics.

“And we are delighted to have participants such as Kneecap manager Daniel Lambert, GAA legend Peter Canavan, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD, author of Kincora: Britain’s Shame, Chris Moore, Professor Avi Shlaim, author of Genocide in Gaza: Israel’s Long War on Palestine, and historian Diarmaid Ferriter who will deliver the Dr Eamon Phoenix lecture.

“This year will be the biggest and best Féile Debates and Discussions programme yet. It is the biggest in Ireland and possibly even in Europe.

“With over ninety debates and discussions taking place and many thousands attending, there is something to interest everyone.

“The line-up is of a very high calibre and inclusive of all.

“Every debate and discussion is free to attend with no tickets required and we are issuing an open invite to all to come to Féile and join the conversation in debating and discussing all the hot topics of the day.”

John Jones, Kennedy Centre Manager, said: “The Kennedy Centre is delighted to be associated with Féile an Phobail as a proud partner. We have been a committed partner of Féile since we opened our doors in 1991.

“We understand the importance of Féile to the local community and wish it well with its plans to welcome the world to this year’s Féile.

“We are delighted to be sponsoring the Debates and Discussions element of the programme.

“We hope that all attending will enjoy themselves and will gain a better understanding of the local community and the world around them.”

Among the debates and discussions highlights are;

Peter Canavan in Conversation with Brendan Crossan

Monday 28th July 7.30pm

St John’s GAA, Corrigan Park

GAA legend Peter Canavan will discuss the role of Gaels in planning for constitutional change, and other contemporary issues affecting Gaels at this Gaels Le Cheile Event.

Genocide in Gaza: Israel’s Long War on Palestine

Friday 1st August 6.30pm

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road

Professor Avi Shlaim in conversation about his new book, in which he argues that Israel is committing Genocide in Gaza.

Let’s Talk Politics

Monday 4th August 3pm

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road

Panelists – David McCann, Sarah Creighton, Tim Cairns, and Megan Fearon will discuss the political issues of the day.

Mary Lou McDonald in Conversation with Andrée Murphy

Tuesday 5th August 7pm

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road

The Sinn Féin President and Leader of the Opposition, in conversation with political commentator Andrée Murphy on the future of Ireland.

Kincora: Britain’s Shame

Wednesday 6th August 3pm

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road

Author and Journalist Chris Moore in conversation on his new book exposing a shocking scandal covered up for decades by MI5.

West Belfast Talks Back

Wednesday 6th August 7pm

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road

Chaired by RTÉ Northern Correspondent Conor McAuley

Panelists are Kneecap manager Daniel Lambert, North Belfast MP John Finucane, and journalist and author Aoife Grace Moore.

The Dr Éamon Phoenix Lecture with Diarmaid Ferriter

Friday 8th August 3pm

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road

Leading Irish historian Diarmaid Ferriter delivers the Dr Eamon Phoenix Lecture in association with St Mary’s University College, discussing the role of historians in communicating history to a wider audience.