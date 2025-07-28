North Belfast sheltered living scheme celebrates 40 years

A SHELTERED living scheme in North Belfast have marked its 40-year anniversary.

Opened in June 1985, Lime Court by Choice Housing, a purpose-built property comprising of 26 self-contained bungalows, is located at Peters Hill, a five-minute walk from the city centre.

The celebration event, which took place at the scheme, welcomed tenants to mark this important milestone along with family and friends as well as the dedicated Choice team.

Stephen Adair, Choice Area Housing Manager who attended the celebration, said: “Lime Court has been part of the local community for 40 years, providing secure independent living in an area that is close to a wide range of amenities for tenants to access.

"Sheltered living provides an important balance for tenants who want to live independently whilst also accessing a range of support services when they need them.

"Tenants also have the opportunity to engage and build friendships with fellow tenants and take part in a range of social activities.

“Marking anniversaries of our sheltered living schemes is very important, it demonstrates the longevity of our developments and provides us with the opportunity to thank those who make the scheme a success.