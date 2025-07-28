Breastival returns to Ormeau Park for Its ninth year

BREASTIVAL: The popular event is returning to Ormeau Park on August 2

BREASTIVAL, the award-winning summer family festival, is back for its ninth year in Ormeau Park on Saturday week (August 2).

Organised by Breastival and held during World Breastfeeding Week (August 1-7), the festival celebrates and supports families on their breastfeeding journey from pregnancy through birth, early days, and beyond.

This year’s Breastival promises to be bigger and better than ever, with plenty of surprises in store. From 10.30am to 3pm, the event offers a free, fun-filled day of support, learning and connection for families of all kinds.

With information stalls, baby classes, and interactive workshops for expectant parents, grandparents and supporters, there’s something for everyone. Around the bandstand at Ormeau Park, popular activities for babies and toddlers will return, including:

Messy play

Yoga

Baby massage

Storytelling

Creative play

Jazzle station body art

Chill-out zone

Reflexology for babies

Enchanted forest space for kids to explore

Informal chat sessions will take place in stretch tents around the bandstand, covering important topics such as ‘Returning to work’, ‘Baby sleep’, and ‘Feeding toddlers and beyond’.

A picnic area and a variety of food trucks will offer delicious options from Vittle Bakery, Pie-Eyed Pies, Spud Station, Arcade Coffee, Truffleupacus Vegan and Crumb Bakery. Plus, there’ll be ice cream, cookies, and buns to enjoy while DJs keep the atmosphere lively with world music, jazz, soul, and funk.

A bustling marketplace will feature over 20 local vendors, including Kerrie Illustrates, Dewberry Portraits by Tara Millar, Rachel Rosé Accessories, Seaside Books, Slobber Crafts and many more. It's not just for mums, everyone is welcome to enjoy the market and food and show their support for breastfeeding.

Marie-Lou Moison, 29, from Newtownards, is a first-time mum to Logan and is attending Breastival for the first time.

“I’ve been breastfeeding my seven-month-old since he was born," she said.

"I believe breastfeeding still isn’t accepted by some people, and I want to show support and be proud. It’s such a beautiful thing to do, and I honestly believe we’re all superheroes!”

Megan Rea from Comber, mum to 15-month-old Esmae, is returning for her second Breastival.

“Last year, my little one was four months old," she said, "and my goal was to still be feeding by this year’s Breastival—and so far, it’s looking good!”

Breastival will welcome elected representatives from across South Belfast, including Lord Mayor Tracey Kelly.

Also attending is Linda Dillon MLA, who recently launched a Private Members Bill in the Assembly on breastfeeding.

“Breastfeeding is a public health issue, a human rights issue, and a matter of dignity for mothers and their children," she said.

"My proposed bill is about ensuring that no mother feels shamed, harassed, or obstructed when feeding their baby – whether by breast or by expressing milk in any public space.

“I encourage individuals, advocacy groups, health professionals, and the wider public to take part in the consultation, open until 24 October 2025. Your views are vital in shaping this bill and making it as effective and inclusive as possible.”

Dr Jennifer Hanratty, Breastival Co-Founder and Chair. added: “Over the past nine years, Breastival has welcomed over 10,000 individuals to our annual celebration of breastfeeding.

"We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved. creating a welcoming space for mothers, babies, toddlers, dads/partners, grandparents, and all families to come together for a fun and meaningful day out.

“From the beginning, our goal has been to make breastfeeding visible and help normalise it in everyday life so that it feels like a real option for every mother. While breastfeeding rates in Northern Ireland are improving, there’s still a long way to go before we can say NI truly values the contribution breastfeeding makes to public health, the environment, and the economy.

“Breastival plays a crucial role in shifting cultural attitudes and creating supportive environments. We welcome legislative efforts to protect and promote breastfeeding in public spaces and call for more government action to support families in giving their babies a good start.”

Breastival in the Park, Saturday, August 2, Ormeau Park.

Tickets are free and available on Eventbrite here.