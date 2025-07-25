MINDFUL MOMENT: Jim Doty was the candle that lit the darkness

In memory of Dr. James R. Doty.



I LEARNED recently, with a heavy heart, that one of my mentors, a dear friend and a guiding light in my life, had passed away at the all too young age of 69. Dr James Doty, or Jim, as he was affectionately known to his friends, was not only a world renowned neurosurgeon, scholar, and bestselling author, but also the visionary founder of the Stanford Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education. Above all, he was the living embodiment of the very values he championed: compassion, kindness, and a boundless generosity of spirit.

I first encountered Jim away back in 2016, the year his extraordinary bestselling book, 'Into the Magic Shop', was published. If you haven’t already read it, I urge you to. It’s a profound and moving account of his journey, one that illustrates the transformative power of mindfulness-based compassion and self-belief. I was so inspired by his story that I reached out to him by email, never expecting a reply. But in true Jim fashion, he responded promptly and warmly. From that moment on, we forged a friendship rooted in a shared vision to ignite and nurture the pulse of compassion in the hearts of others.

Jim had a magnetic presence; he was a larger-than-life character and I often joked that he had to be that big to contain his enormous, loving heart. Over the years he became a familiar and beloved visitor to our city. I had the privilege of introducing him to people from all walks of life: loyalists and republicans, nationalists and unionists, from primary school classrooms to university lecture halls, from politicians to clergy. It brought me great joy to witness how Jim’s warmth and wisdom transcended boundaries and labels, touching everyone he met.

During the difficult days of the Covid pandemic, Jim extended his kindness to me once again, facilitating a scholarship through the Stanford Center for Compassionate Care. That was simply who he was, always the giver, always lifting others up.

I recall a story Jim once shared with me, a simple yet profound metaphor that encapsulates his life’s mission: “A candle loses nothing by lighting another candle, and in doing so, it makes the world a brighter place.”

Jim lit countless candles in his lifetime, and the world truly is brighter because of him.

Jim also held a vision for our beloved Belfast, a dream that, though not yet realised, remains a beacon of hope. He envisioned a 'Festival of Compassion', a celebration of our city’s humanity and resilience. He often told me that Belfast, in his eyes, was at its heart a city of compassion, with, of course, some room for growth. He loved our city deeply, and I believe it loved him in return.

Across the globe, Jim was revered and respected, a trusted friend to world leaders and changemakers alike. Yet what touched me most about him was not his stature or accomplishments, but his humility, his gentleness, and the way he embraced our people as though he were one of us.

As I reflect on his life and legacy, I find myself filled with gratitude for having known him, not just as a public figure, but as a true friend.

Jim, your light continues to shine through every heart you’ve touched.

Shine on, Jim. Shine on.