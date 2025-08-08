MINDFUL MOMENT: That Féile feeling makes this a special time of year

IT'S that time of year again, and as Gerry Adams said at his talk in the Balmoral: "Féile is a state of mind."

His words got me thinking and the more I thought the more he was right. What I took from his statement was that Féile, which is the Irish for festival or celebration, goes beyond just being an event or celebration; for me, it represents a feeling, an attitude, or a way of experiencing life.

Féile an Phobail is about the spirit of joy, openness and above all community. It captures the emotional atmosphere of togetherness, music, art and culture. Even when the physical event isn’t happening that Féile feeling remains, generating creativity and connection.

A big thank you to all the organisers and volunteers for putting together such a rich tapestry of events. There is definitely something for everybody so get along if you like me need reinvigorated as we enter the second half of 2025.

Personally I wish that everyone could get the chance to hear the Balmoral talk given by Gerry Adams and Séanna Walsh. If ever I heard, bravery, courage and vision put into words I heard it there. The main message of the talk, which I found inspiring, was peace, inclusivity and a vision for everyone. It renewed my view for a united ireland and a referendum in our lifetime.

On Wednesday I went to the launch of Art in St Mary’s and once again I was spoiled for choice. Every conceivable and perceivable glimpse of our world was created and captured on canvas and in ceramics, wood and metal. You could easily spend a good couple of hours taking in the many different interpretations of life, nature and the surreal.

A special thanks to Féile for the Gaza contribution, especially at this time, and for the forthcoming Gaza Day.

I missed the many talks over the last couple of days but thankfully I’ve been brought up to date by good friends who also enjoy the vibe of Féile, from Divis Street to Divis Mountain and, may I add further afield. In Lisburn City no less. Just goes to show that that state of mind is expanding so much so it’s now becoming Lisburn and Castlereagh. A special thanks to all the staff and volunteers involved in that Féile, which is growing year by year and celebrates five years next year.

As I sat at the events in Lisburn I reflected on my good friend Damien Gibney and how he too had the vision that one day there would be a Lisburn Féile, which just goes to show that dreams can come true; maybe, along with WB Yeats and James Connolly, he knew that a terrible beauty is born.

For me the best is yet to come with the music in the Falls Park, music that is for all tastes. For me, I can’t wait to be standing in the midst of 10,000 music lovers from all over Ireland and beyond, skanking and jamming to the reggae, ska and beat that is UB40 in the park.

Once again, a big, big thanks to all involved in all the Féiles, to all the unsung heroes who from year to year tirelessly work behind the scenes to give us, the people, the People’s Festival, Féile an Phobail.