North Belfast disability group awarded funding to deliver ‘all-ability Olympics’ project

NORTH Belfast-based social enterprise Happy Days has been awarded a share of £60,000 of funding from Belfast City Council’s Bank of Ideas scheme, supporting creative projects city-wide between August and November.

Based in the Ashton Centre, the group will use their grant to deliver an ‘all-ability Olympics’ for young adults with learning difficulties next month.

The group were among the projects to receive the most votes from visitors at a recent voting day at Belfast City Hall.

Susie Vint, manager of the Happy Days project, said: “Last year’s Happy Day Olympics gave us a taste of how competitive our group can be, and this makes for some great fun.

“Thanks to the funding from the Bank of Ideas, we’re delighted to take it to the next level this year – so it will be bigger, better and even more exciting.”

Other awarded projects include: