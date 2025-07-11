Young people from St Peter's Cathedral summer scheme on song

OVER 65 young people from across Belfast are preparing to show off their singing talents at St Peter's Cathedral after a week of rehearsing during a unique summer scheme.

The young people, aged eight-18-years-old, have been taking part in St Peter's Cathedral summer scheme this week and are set to perform at St Peter's Cathedral at 6pm on Friday evening.

James McConnell, musical director at St Peter's Cathedral, said: "This is our fifth year running the annual summer singing course which is open to all young people aged eight-18-years-old.

"We have morning sessions for our juniors, afternoon sessions for the seniors and extended evening classes for everyone. We have young people from across Belfast and beyond this week.

"It is a five-day summer scheme which culminates in a performance at St Peter's Cathedral on Friday evening.

"The young people have loved it so far. It is about building friendships too and music connections.

"Music is totally transformative. It is great for building their confidence."