Artist raises over £2,000 for Gaza aid organisation with unique Kneecap artwork

TALENT: Eamonn McCrory with some of his print work

A WEST Belfast artist has raised over £2,000 for an aid organisation in Gaza thanks to his unique Kneecap artwork.

Eamonn McCrory is both an artist and printmaker, creating mixed media artworks that combine painting and traditional printmaking techniques. He makes all the stock on his stall at St George’s Market by hand using vintage printing presses and watercolour painting.

Following international coverage of Irish language rappers Kneecap's performance at Cochella Festival in USA earlier this year and their support for Palestine, Eamonn came up with 'a Kneecap Abú' linocut painting.

After generating huge interest, he has so far raised over £2,000 for Gaza Go Bragh – a grassroots initiative providing aid in Gaza.

"I have been doing art for a long time and got into printmaking techniques at Belfast Print Works over ten years ago," he said.

"My studio is located in the hills overlooking Belfast. It's a great place to live and work and find inspiration.

"My artworks are derived from all the things that I see and do. I combine painting with traditional printmaking as this greatly extends the range of marks that I can incorporate into my work.

"It's a messy, hands-on, time-consuming way of working but I feel that the resultant images and quality are worth the effort.

"I am a permanent stall-holder down at St George's Market every Saturday and Sunday. Call in and say hello if you are in Belfast at the weekend. St George's is a wonderful old style market selling art, local crafts, antiques and food. There's also live music. It's very popular with visitors and locals and I really love being a part of it.

"I came up with the idea of 'Kneecap Abú' linocut after their Cochella gig and all the criticism they got and authorities trying to stamp down on them.

"It has proven very popular with my customers. I have sold a lot of them and hope to sell a lot more.

"The money goes straight to an organisation providing vital aid in Gaza, so I am more than happy to support them."

You can follow Eamonn McCrory on Instagram @eamonnmccrory or check out his website here.