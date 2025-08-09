FÉILE 25: Legendary UB40 set for Falls Park stage on Saturday night

FALLS PARK BOUND: UB40 will be filling the Falls Park with music this evening

IT is the penultimate day of Féile an Phobail 2025 and it is another busy day of events, culminating on Saturday night when the legendary UB40 will take to the stage at the Falls Park concert venue.

The famous 1980s reggae band will be singing many of their classic hits, including Kingston Town, Red Red Wine, and Many Rivers to Cross. ABBA tribute band Bjorn Again will provide support, and DJ Johnny Hero will be live with his 80s Disco.

Doors open at 5pm and there are still tickets are available from Ticketmaster here.

Here are some of the other main events on Saturday:

9am (Divis Mountain Coffee Barn) – the famous Féile an Phobail Poc Fada will make a return to the wonderful setting of the Divis and Black Mountain. The Poc Fada is a very proud tradition for the GAA where Hurlers and Camogs have the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and determination as they battle against the elements and the mountainous conditions to keep their balance and co-ordination as they strike a sliothar over a lengthy course in the fewest strikes possible.

10am (St Gall's GAC) – Meadows to Mountain Walk. Challenging but rewarding walk taking in the Bog Meadows, Falls Park, through to the Belfast Hills. Open to families and walkers. St Galls CLG will provide refreshments and live entertainment on completion of the walk. Appropriate clothing, footwear, lunch, adequate fluids and a certain level of fitness needed. Return transport from Belfast Hills to St Gall's provided.

1pm (Belfast City Cemetery). Tom Hartley's final Féile an Phobail tour of Belfast City Cemetery. An event not to be missed as Tom marks the end of an era.

1-3pm (St Gall's GAC) – Gaelic for Mothers and Others Blitz). The event is named in honour of one of Feile an Phobail’s founding members, dedicated community activist and member of Naomh Gall, Siobhan O’Hanlon.

A full programme of the day's events is available here.