PSNI: 'No decision taken' over removal of controversial Westlink bonfire

THE PSNI say no decision has been taken in regards to the removal of the controversial Eleventh Night bonfire at the Westlink.

The PSNI said they received a formal request for assistance from Belfast City Council in relation to the removal of material from a bonfire site at Meridi Street.

It comes after councillors at the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee at Belfast City Council voted in favour of removing material from the site on Wednesday afternoon.

There has been growing calls for its removal over serious health concerns, including the threat it poses to the Royal Victoria Hospital and City Hospital power supply.

The bonfire has been built near a major electricity substation between the Donegall Road and the Westlink. It is also situated near asbestos which has been dumped on the bonfire site.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, the PSNI said: "We have declared this as a major incident and a Tactical Coordination Group has been established this evening with multi-agency partners to ensure joint understanding and to comprehensively assess all of the risks associated with this request.

"No decision has been taken at this stage and we continue to work with our partner agencies and community representatives on this matter."

Meanwhile, loyalist bonfire enthusiast Jamie Bryson says he has initiated legal proceedings against the decision of the Belfast City Council committee. TUV councillor Ron McDowell said he was supporting Mr Bryson and claimed that the process of the council meeting was "procedurally improper" and "unlawful". He said he has also written to Council Chief Executive John Walsh over the process.

On Wednesday evening, a small group of protestors gathered near the bonfire site. Some held banners stating 'Bonfire it's here to stay' and 'SDLP/SF culture wreckers'.

The main entrance to the bonfire site was also blocked with a vehicle.

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan called for leadership to be shown by community and political representatives to ensure the hazardous bonfire in the Village does not go ahead.

“The silence from political unionism is deafening. They must step up and make it clear they do not support the burning of materials that threaten hospital power supplies and risk releasing asbestos into the air.

“The PSNI must act now to prevent this from escalating. Waiting until it's too late is not an option. We need firm, immediate action.

“This bonfire poses a serious threat to the local community.

“Two nearby hospitals risk losing electricity, putting patients’ lives in danger.

“It is unthinkable that this bonfire could go ahead, endangering lives, damaging property and putting critical infrastructure at risk.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll added: "The situation unfolding at the Donegal Road bonfire shows that the threat of loyalist violence and intimidation is still with us.

"Every year around the Twelfth, sectarian tensions are heightened. The latest saga at the Donegal Road bonfire shows the absurdity of politics in the North.

"We are seeing a toxic mix of asbestos, a health and safety nightmare, fused together with sectarianism. Whilst it's unquestionable that this bonfire should not remain, the obvious question is how was it allowed to be erected?"