GAA pays tribute to an Antrim legend

ANTRIM STALWART: Seán Rice is pictured in the centre of the front row with Éire Óg hurlers in 1974

THE funeral of legendary Antrim hurler and footballer Seán Rice will take place today at 12pm in Our Lady Queen of Peace church, Dunmurry.

Seán scored in every game in the 1964 Ulster Championship in a run which saw Antrim beating Armagh 2-06 to 1-08 in Casement Park in the Ulster quarter finals. He was an Ulster finalist in football and a double Ulster winner in hurling at minor level.

Seán played well into his 50s in the white and red of Éire Óg at club level.

A spokesperson for Antrim GAA spoke of their sadness at the passing of Seán Rice.

"Everyone at CLG Aontroma would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences on the sad passing of Seán Rice. Our thoughts with his family and wider circle."

"Seán was a decorated dual star for both club and county in his day. A fantastic representation of what it means to be a Saffron. He hurled and played football for Antrim in the 1960s and was an Ulster finalist in football and a double Ulster winner in hurling at minor level.

"In 1964, Seán scored in every game that summer which led to Antrim beating Armagh 2-06 to 1-08 in Casement Park in the Ulster quarter finals. Antrim were beaten by Down in the semi-final who had many men that had All Ireland titles in 1960 and 1961.

"This did not deter Seán Rice who continued to play county to 1967 and club football until 42 and hurling until he was 50 with his beloved club Eire Óg. A true Saffron Gael.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Mr Rice passed in Lagan Valley hospital on June 29 surrounded by his loved ones.