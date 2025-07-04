Anti-Israeli army graffiti appears outside RVH

GRAFFITI opposing the Israeli army has appeared outside the Royal Victoria Hospital on the Falls Road.

'Death Death to the IOF' (Israeli Occupied Forces) was painted on a wall near the Falls junction with the Grosvenor Road by dissident republican group Lasair Dhearg. The acronym IOF is commonly used by opponents of the Israeli occupation of Palestine in preference to the IDF (the Israeli Defence Forces).

The new graffiti comes after the singer of London punk-grime duo Bobby Vylan led chants of 'Death, death to the IDF' at Glastonbury last Saturday. The incident overshadowed the BBC's decision not to show Kneecap live and led to a storm of criticism of the band and the BBC.

Lasair Dhearg's Pádraic Mac Coitir said on Facebook: "It does my heart good to see political activists write what many of us think.

"I'm sure many people who are disgusted and angry at the ongoing genocide in Gaza and want to do more than walk the streets of our cities and towns but feel there's not much they can do will support those writing on a wall.

"The British government, supported by those in Stormont, want to suppress any opposition to the Zionists but no matter how many laws they bring in they won't succeed."