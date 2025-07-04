5G MAST ATTACKS: West Belfast man Tony Mallon hits out at police after his arrest

ARRESTED: Tony Mallon was arrested in Newry yesterday and released later the same day

A MAN arrested and questioned in relation to arson attacks on 5G masts throughout West Belfast says there is "absolutely no evidence" to connect him with the fires.

Tony Mallon (42) was arrested yesterday morning in Newry on suspicion of a number of counts of arson. He was released on bail later that day pending further police enquiries.

Tony, who has a background in health and safety, also recently founded a new political group – the NI People's Party.

He stood as an Independent candidate in the 2024 Westminster elections, receiving 161 votes.

Tony spoke to the Andersonstown News on Friday afternoon to vent his anger over his arrest.

"I have been working down on a farm in Newry for the last number of weeks," he said. "It was about 10 or 10.30am yesterday morning.

"Three cop cars turned up and asked for Tony Mallon. They told me I was wanted in connection with arson attacks in West Belfast. I was totally shocked.

"They went into the house I was staying and took some of my belongings, including my phone and my laptop

"I was put in handcuffs. It was very degrading. They took me to Musgrave and then to Antrim Police Station.

"They told me they were provided with a statement from ‘proper channels’, whatever that means.

"I was questioned and gave full and frank answers

"They mentioned 11 different dates of attacks on 5G masts. The most recent dates were in June.

"One of the dates I explained that I wasn’t even in the country. I was over in Troon in Scotland.

"I just kept asking, where is the evidence that links me to this? It is absolutely disgusting to link me to this sort of stuff.

"I was released at around 6.30pm. It was a totally unlawful arrest. I will definitely be contacting the Police Ombudsman over this.

"I still haven’t got my possessions back yet. One police officer said he would do his best to get me them back as soon as possible."

There have been 16 arson attacks on phone masts in the West of the city since June 2023.

In the most recent last Saturday night, a newly-installed 5G mast off the Stewartstown Road was targeted twice within a matter of hours.

Asked about the attacks on 5G masts, Tony added: "I have always been against vandalism and all that sort of stuff. I believe in the legal route and if you want change, to fight for it fair and through the system.

"I have a health and safety background. In terms of 5G, I would call for a radiation detection survey to be carried out to determine if they are harmful or not, at least then there would be evidence one way or another."

Tony said that he's been confronted on social media about the mast attacks, but stressed that violence is never the way to go.

"The answer is not to go out and burn them."