Young women from St Peter’s Immaculata become ambassadors for their community

YOUNG women from St Peter’s Immaculata Youth Centre have become ambassadors for their community after completing a unique programme.

They attended eight weeks of training to achieve a CRJI Young Ambassadors Award, plus an extra learning module to gain an Open College Network (OCN) Certificate in Restorative Justice.

The Young Ambassador Programme by CRJ (Community Restorative Justice) encourages young people, aged 14 to 17 years, to consider the impact of harmful behaviour on themselves and their community.

Participants explore how young people can be stigmatised and have limitations placed on their futures.

CRJI facilitators, Annmarie and Jeanette, were supported by fantastic youth leader, Amy Donegan, to build relationships with the girls and deliver the programme.

“The staff team at St Peter’s Immaculata has a very nurturing and protective approach to working with children and young people and they are immensely proud of their community," said Annmarie.

"It’s quite unique. Amy knew every group member and how to get each of them to perform their very best to achieve their awards. We felt privileged to work with such dedicated staff and members.”

CRJI wish to thank Geraldine McAnoy, Stephen Hughes and the St Peter's Immaculata Youth Centre team for helping to make this a successful collaboration and The Executive Office and its Communities in Transition (CIT) programme who provide vital funding to CRJI’s STARS Project to support communities to become safer and stronger.