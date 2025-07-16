WATCH: West Belfast pupils team up to raise money for Palestine aid charity

FUNDRAISER: Jarlaith Mervyn and Niamh McConville have been using their talents to help the suffering

TWO West Belfast school kids have teamed up to record a special version of Dana's famous 'Lady of Knock' hymn to raise funds for the Medical Aid for Palestine charity.

Niamh McConville (8) from St John the Baptist PS and Rathmore pupil Jarlaith Mervyn (14) recorded the song in June alongside Fiona Garvey, a teacher at St John the Baptist PS.

The idea for the collaboration came after young Niamh sang the poignant hymn at the unveiling of a Marian garden in the grounds of her school which was widely shared on social media. She subsequently sang it during First Holy Communion Mass, receiving praise from parents and parishioners.

Jarlaith appeared on The Voice Kids UK in 2023 and played in front of 4,000 people when he supported Boyzlife at Custom House Square just over a year ago when he was just13 years old.

The pair are hoping to raise funds for the very worthy Medical Aid for Palestinians charity, and every penny donated via the JustGiving page will go directly to that charity at the point of donation.

Medical Aid for Palestine (MAP) charity delivers medical services and aid to improve the health of refugees and is continuing to provide essential services and support to people in Gaza, where over 55,000 have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 2023. MAP also has offices in East Jerusalem and Beirut, providing critical support to Palestinian communities.

Niamh's grandfather, Gerry said: "I am very proud of Niamh and Jarlaith for making this effort to raise money for Medical Aid for Palestine.

"The money will go towards helping other children like themselves. I hope as many people as possible will support this great local community initiative."

You can donate to their JustGiving page here.