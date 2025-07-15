Racist graffiti daubed on Housing Executive van

RACIST graffiti daubed on a Housing Executive van in Andersonstown has been condemned.

The van was daubed with message of hate in the Bearnagh Drive area on Monday afternoon.

'House the Irish not w**s' and 'Traitors' was written on the van as well as a target graphic and the letters RAA – representing a gang which purports to be an anti-left republican group, Republicans Against Antifa.

It has no spokespersons or known structures, though has been reported to have been behind a number of racist graffiti incidents in West Belfast in recent months.

Local SDLP Councillor Paul Doherty said: “The racist graffiti daubed on a Housing Executive vehicle in Bearnagh Drive today was disgraceful and has no place in our society.

"This vile act does not reflect the people of this community, a community built on respect, diversity and solidarity. No family should have to walk past that kind of hatred.

“I’ve flagged this with the police and hope the vehicle can be removed by Housing Executive staff as soon as possible.

"Those responsible should be ashamed. We stand united against racism in all its forms.”

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey added: "A company van was sprayed with disgusting xenophobic slurs, designed to spread fear and hatred.

“Our activists were in the area speaking to local residents and the vehicle driver, all of whom are outraged.

“We have reported this to PSNI and I would urge anyone with information to please bring it forward.

“Those involved do not speak for the vast majority of West Belfast. Andersonstown is a welcoming community, one which I am proud to be part of and represent.

“Our resolve is steadfast. Racism will not win.”