YMCA unveils ambitious new vision for Stranmillis site

PLANS: The Belfast YMCA’s Stranmillis site is to be transformed into a housing, community and sports hub

A BOLD vision to create much-needed housing and a revitalised community and sports hub in South Belfast has been unveiled.

The joint proposal by Belfast YMCA and Newpark Homes is for the YMCA’s Stranmillis site.

It includes 25 high-quality homes, a brand-new playpark, a full-sized 3G football pitch, and a 650m trim trail — all designed to serve families, older people and children.

This week, Belfast YMCA and Newpark will jointly submit a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN), officially beginning the pre-planning process.

As part of this, a 12-week community consultation period will give residents, local groups and elected representatives the chance to review, comment on and help shape the final development.

The process will include a public consultation event at YMCA Stranmillis, where the local community will be invited to view the proposals, speak with the project team and share their feedback directly.

It will be held at Belfast YMCA on Tuesday, September 9, from 3pm to 7pm, when plans will be available on site and for residents to provide feedback.

Chris Cupples, CEO of Belfast YMCA, said: “This is not just about new buildings – investment into the site means investment into the community.

"It will give YMCA the resources to expand our childcare, youth, and peacebuilding programmes, not only here in Stranmillis but across the city. This partnership helps us grow and meet the rising demand from the families and young people who rely on us, as well as employing more people, adding to the local economy.”

The housing element of the proposal is designed to address real and growing demand in the area. It will offer a mix of detached, semi-detached, bungalow, and apartment homes, with 20 per cent allocated as affordable housing.

Newpark Homes, the development partner, is a well-established builder with a reputation for high-quality, energy-efficient housing. The company sees this project as more than just a housing development.

Basil O’Malley of Newpark Homes added: “This partnership represents everything we believe in – building homes with purpose and supporting vibrant local communities.

"We’re proud to be part of a development that goes beyond bricks and mortar. Every pound invested into this site supports YMCA’s vital work with children, families, and communities. It’s a project with real impact, and we’re honoured to be involved.”