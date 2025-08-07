FÉILE 25: Palestine Day and Scribes at the Rock among today's highlights

THERE is another busy day of events, talks, tours and much more at Féile an Phobail on Thursday.

From 11am-8.30am, St Mary's University College will host Palestine Day, a day of solidarity events organised by Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign. It will include the screening of a Palestinian film, a panel discussion on apartheid, genocide and impunity and addresses from Dr. Shahd Hammouri Palestinian/Jordanian international lawyer and Saleh Hijazi from Palestinian BDS National Committee.

Another big event of the day is the annual Ireland's Next Top Chef event at the Balmoral Hotel from 6pm, hosted by Barra Best. Lauma Kilgas, Stephen Dowie, and Scott Mallett will go head-to-head in a battle for glory. An esteemed judging panel, featuring Chef Dylan McGrath, Chef Sergi de Meià, and acclaimed food critic Joris Minne, will have the challenging task of deciding who claims the coveted title of Ireland’s Next Top Chef 2025. Tickets are sold out but you can join a waiting list here.

Here are some of the main events of the day:

11am (St Mary's University College) – Weathering the Storm: Turning the Tide on Homelessness in Belfast. Explore Belfast's homelessness crisis with Ark Housing. Learn how their floating support service supports families amidst rising numbers in temporary accommodation.

12pm (Conway Mill) – Irish Speakers and Social Transformation. This exhibition unveils a vital and inspiring chapter of Belfast's social history – when city's Irish language community became a driving force for profound social and economic change. Gerry Adams will provide the keynote address, paying tribute to the ethos, lived experience and determined vision of the pioneers who strove to build a resilient community founded on solidarity and dignity: A Life In Irish – A Life Without Poverty.

3.30pm (The Rock Bar) – Scribes At The Rock. Featuring crime novelist Liz Nugent on her Crime Novel of the Year, Strange Sally Diamond, Timothy O'Grady on his new novel Monaghan and Rosie Schaap, author of Drinking With Men and Becoming A Sommelier. Admission is £6- pay cash at door.

5pm (St Mary's University College) – Moving on From Partition. Feminist economist Ursula Barry and author Paul Gosling will discuss the possibilities of creating a progressive and equal future in a unified Ireland against the background of economic inequality in the present, North and South.

7pm (St Gall's GAC) – Jane Buckley: Stories of Turmoil, Darkness, Light and Hope- The Stones Corner Series. Join Derry-born author Jane Buckley as she delves into her gripping Stones Corner series, exploring life during the Troubles with raw honesty and compassion. Discover powerful tales of resilience, truth, and hope—plus a preview of her upcoming work on Project Children, a testament to kindness amid conflict. Unmissable storytelling.

A full programme of events for Thursday is available here.